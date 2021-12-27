Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,673.60 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 151,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

