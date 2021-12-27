Sentinel (DVPN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $101.78 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,853,940,230 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,980,492 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.