Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Tops $71.97 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.97 million and $2.61 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00032827 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005210 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001685 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

