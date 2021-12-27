Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

