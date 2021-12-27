Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,208,330 shares of company stock valued at $98,154,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

