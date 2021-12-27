Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.31 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

