Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 44,559 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $265.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

