Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $339.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $343.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

