Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

AMD stock opened at $147.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.