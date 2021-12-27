Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $337.59 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

