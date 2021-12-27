Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.75 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

