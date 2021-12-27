Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,492 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of GE opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

