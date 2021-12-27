Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $92.93 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

