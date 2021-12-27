Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,306 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.50 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.