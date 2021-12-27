Sepio Capital LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,654.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 49,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $359.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

