Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,637 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $68.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

