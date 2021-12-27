Serum Trading 28.4% Higher This Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Serum has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00008186 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $563.72 million and approximately $94.38 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

