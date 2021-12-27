ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $648.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $661.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

