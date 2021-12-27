SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 46,243 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3,277.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,243 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

