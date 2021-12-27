SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,885 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI opened at $79.59 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

