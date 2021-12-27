SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $65.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.