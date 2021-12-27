SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $278.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

