SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,460 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $108.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

