SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neogen worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Neogen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.41 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.