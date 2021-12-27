SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1,773.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vector Group worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $16.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.