SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 141,057 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after buying an additional 210,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $193.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.92. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $194.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

