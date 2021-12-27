SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 162,726 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 162,726 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $127.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

