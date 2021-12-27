SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 88,972 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $113.15 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

