SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Up 1.8%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.86 ($8.93) and last traded at €7.84 ($8.91). Approximately 145,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.70 ($8.75).

SGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.80) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.02 ($9.11) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.18 and a 200-day moving average of €8.74.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

