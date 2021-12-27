Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

About Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

