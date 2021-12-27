Sharder Price Reaches $0.0046 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $65,220.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

