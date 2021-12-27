Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 26,742 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,634 shares of company stock worth $146,596,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $252.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

