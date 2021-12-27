Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $497.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.22 and its 200-day moving average is $427.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $498.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.