Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,448 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.36% of Overstock.com worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

