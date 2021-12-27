Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $93,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $338.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

