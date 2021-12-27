Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Shares of ROK opened at $340.12 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

