Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.82 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

