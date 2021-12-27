Shell Asset Management Co. Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,043.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Viasat worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

VSAT opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

