Shell Asset Management Co. Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $666.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $670.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.95. The company has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

