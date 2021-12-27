Shell Asset Management Co. Has $19.35 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $67.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

