Shell Asset Management Co. Has $20.52 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 122,055 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

