Shell Asset Management Co. Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up approximately 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Signature Bank worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $319.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.52. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $132.05 and a 1 year high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.