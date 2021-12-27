Shell Asset Management Co. Has $44.18 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $574.94 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $639.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $273.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.