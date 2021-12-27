Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $94,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,748.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,746.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,752.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

