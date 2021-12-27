Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $477,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 759,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

