Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.12.

Shares of BIDU opened at $142.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

