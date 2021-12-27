Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.