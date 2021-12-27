Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,658 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of FIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

