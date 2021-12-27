Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $121.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

