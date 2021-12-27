Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,344 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 1.54% of StoneX Group worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 71,535 shares valued at $4,711,063. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $61.26 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.